No special prosecutor for Crans-Montana disaster
There will be no special prosecutor to investigate the New Year's Eve fire in Crans-Montana, in which 40 people died and more than 100 were injured, the Valais cantonal public prosecutor said on Friday.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
“The competent public prosecutor’s office met on January 19 to evaluate the request of one of the parties for an extraordinary prosecutor, but it determined that there is neither objective nor legal reason to grant this request,” reads the note signed by cantonal public prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud.
The central office of the Valais public prosecutor’s office, which is in charge of the file, is deemed competent and enjoys “full confidence” on the part of the public prosecutor’s office.
+ Crans-Montana fire bar had safety issues for years
Adapted from Italian by AI/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.