Direct trains to run from Zurich to Florence and Livorno

With the signing of a cooperation agreement at Milano Centrale station on Friday, the two companies extended their multi-year collaboration.
The partnership between Trenitalia and the Federal Railways began in 2009 and has been a success, according to the statement. The two railway companies have already transported 30 million travellers between Italy and Switzerland.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.
