Direct trains to run from Zurich to Florence and Livorno

The River Arno in Florence. Keystone

The Swiss Federal Railways and Trenitalia will offer direct trains from Zurich to Florence and Livorno and vice versa from 2026.

Keystone-SDA

To mark the extension of their cooperation, the two railway companies have also presented a new Eurocity train that will run between the two countries.

An additional connection from Zurich to Milan and Venice will also be introduced from 2026, the Federal Railways said in a statement on Friday.

With the signing of a cooperation agreement at Milano Centrale station on Friday, the two companies extended their multi-year collaboration.

The partnership between Trenitalia and the Federal Railways began in 2009 and has been a success, according to the statement. The two railway companies have already transported 30 million travellers between Italy and Switzerland.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

