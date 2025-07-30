Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 recorded in Switzerland

The earthquake occurred at 3:42am near Affoltern am Albis, the SED wrote in an automated message. Damage is not normally expected from an earthquake of this magnitude.
The SED registers an average of three to four earthquakes per day in Switzerland and neighbouring countries, or 1,000 to 1,500 tremors per year.
Only on Monday, the earth shook with a magnitude of around 3 on the Richter scale near Rheinfelden. Around 10 to 20 earth tremors with magnitudes of around 2.5 and above are actually felt by the population every year.
Earthquake hits Swiss Alps near Mürren
The earth shook near Mürren in the Bernese Oberland on Monday afternoon with a magnitude of around 4.2 on the Richter scale.
