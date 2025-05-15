Listening: Swiss economic growth accelerated in Q1 2025
Economic growth in Switzerland accelerated in the first quarter of the year: the gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.7 % compared to the previous quarter, following an increase of 0.5 % in the last quarter of 2024.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Italiano
it
Crescita economia accelera in Svizzera a inizio 2025
Original
This estimate was announced today by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco).
The services sector in particular contributed to this growth, Seco said, adding that “industry also grew overall”.
On the basis of these preliminary figures, GDP growth is well above analysts’ expectations. Those polled by the AWP agency were expecting growth of between 0.2% and 0.5%.
According to economists, the trend shown by the GDP in the first quarter could be a consequence of United States President Donald Trump’s threats regarding the massive introduction of tariffs. Companies may have taken advantage of a lower tariff environment in the first quarter before Trump’s announcements at the beginning of the second quarter on what he called Liberation Day.
The data is based on estimates. The full, updated figures could be slightly different. The official estimate for the first quarter will be released on 2 June.
More
More
Swiss economy impacted by US tariffs but no crisis
This content was published on
United States tariffs will lead to a sharp weakening of the Swiss economy, but not to a collapse, the government says.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.
External Content
Popular Stories
More
Aging society
No house generation: the impossibility of buying property in Switzerland
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.