Swiss economic growth accelerated in Q1 2025

Economic growth in Switzerland accelerated in the first quarter of the year: the gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.7 % compared to the previous quarter, following an increase of 0.5 % in the last quarter of 2024.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

This estimate was announced today by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco).

The services sector in particular contributed to this growth, Seco said, adding that “industry also grew overall”.

On the basis of these preliminary figures, GDP growth is well above analysts’ expectations. Those polled by the AWP agency were expecting growth of between 0.2% and 0.5%.

According to economists, the trend shown by the GDP in the first quarter could be a consequence of United States President Donald Trump’s threats regarding the massive introduction of tariffs. Companies may have taken advantage of a lower tariff environment in the first quarter before Trump’s announcements at the beginning of the second quarter on what he called Liberation Day.

The data is based on estimates. The full, updated figures could be slightly different. The official estimate for the first quarter will be released on 2 June.

