Swiss business group anticipates subdued economic growth
Economists from the Swiss Business federation economiesuisse expect subdued growth for the coming year.
While real gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 1.2% this year, they are still forecasting growth of 1% for 2026.
This means that Switzerland will remain below its potential growth in the coming year, economiesuisse announced on Wednesday.
The high level of uncertainty on the global markets and protectionist measures in many countries will have a particularly negative impact on the export economy, while the domestic economy is likely to remain stable.
However, according to economiesuisse, the subdued economic outlook should not have too great an impact on the Swiss labour market.
Despite job cuts in many companies, new jobs will also be created, they say. The unemployment rate is therefore likely to rise only slightly next year to an average of 3.0% from 2.8%. Overall, this should also lead to an easing of labour shortages that has been prevalent for years.
