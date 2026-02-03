Swiss business federation sets priorities amid global tensions
Diversified trade agreements, less public debt and less red tape: the Swiss Business Federation economiesuisse has set out its priorities for defending Switzerland as a business location in 2026, against a backdrop of global geopolitical and economic tensions.
Persistent international tensions are taking their toll on the domestic economy, economiesuisse said in a press release on Tuesday. The country therefore needs “a reliable economic policy based on a broad diversification of trade relations and attractive framework conditions”. The agreement with the United States, the agreement with Mercosur and the package with the EU are important and must not be played off against each other, it said.
Controlling public debt in Switzerland is also a priority. Economiesuisse said it supported the government’s 2027 budget reduction programme “in its entirety”.
Economiesuisse stressed the burden of debt but also that of regulation. “2026 must be marked by a reduction in bureaucracy,” it said.
