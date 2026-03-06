More than 10,000 Swiss Abroad affected by Basel e-vote problems
Owing to a technical error, electronic votes in Sunday's nationwide ballots will probably not be counted in canton Basel City.
This was announced by the State Chancellery on Friday.
More than 10,000 Swiss citizens living abroad are affected, according to the statement. In addition, there are 30 voters who are entitled to vote electronically due to a disability.
At the time of the announcement, there were around 1,800 votes in the electronic ballot box, around 3.4% of the votes received to date.
The problem lies in the use of USB sticks, which are required to decrypt the ballot box, according to the statement. There is no connection to the Swiss Post e-voting system and there are no indications of manipulation by third parties.
