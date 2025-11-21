Eurovision in Basel generated CHF248 million
The Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Basel generated a turnover of CHF248 million ($308 million) in Switzerland, according to the cantonal authorities.
The event generated added value of CHF53 million in the Basel region. The canton’s budget of CHF33.3 million fell short by CHF1.7 million, according to the statement on Thursday.
“Extremely satisfied visitors, effective image promotion, a successful mobility strategy and great added value”: this is how the cantonal authorities summarised the results of this year’s ESC in Basel in May with 500,000 visitors.
According to a survey, 95% of visitors were satisfied. The sustainability measures were also well received and 78% of visitors used public transport to get to the event, 91% within the city.
