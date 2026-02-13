Ariane 6 rocket lifts off with Swiss participation

The European launcher Ariane 6 has been launched into space for the first time with four boosters. The rocket lifted off from the European space centre in Kourou in French Guiana on Thursday. Ariane 6 is also flying thanks to Switzerland.

The launch could be followed in a live broadcast by the European Space Agency (ESA). On board the rocket were 32 satellites for the internet giant Amazon’s Leo project. Amazon Leo is a satellite internet network currently under construction.

This was the sixth flight for Ariane 6. However, this was the first time that its more powerful configuration with four boosters was used. Previously, the rocket flew with only two boosters.

The boosters are the engines attached to the side of the rocket that provide the thrust to accelerate the rocket during take-off. With four boosters, the rocket can carry 21.6 tonnes of payload into low Earth orbit. With two boosters it is only 10.3 tonnes.

Rocket tips from Switzerland

Switzerland was also involved in the successful transport of the satellites into space: The company ApcoTechnologies, based in canton Vaud, built a part for the attachment and the cap of the booster. In addition, the tips of the Ariane 6 rockets are manufactured by Beyond Gravity in Emmen in canton Lucerne.

The 32 Leo satellites are housed in this tip, where they are protected until they reach space. At this launch, it was a full 20 metres high and had a diameter of 5.4 metres.

This rocket was therefore the tallest Ariane 6 to date, as the ESA announced in the run-up to the launch. After assembly on the launch pad at the European spaceport in French Guiana, it was 62 metres high. This corresponds roughly to the height of the Federal Palace in Bern.

