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Crans-Montana mayor apologises to families six months after deadly bar fire

Féraud addresses the Crans-Montana municipal assembly
Féraud addresses the Crans-Montana municipal assembly Keystone-SDA

The mayor of Crans-Montana, Nicolas Féraud, apologised to his constituents on Tuesday evening. He had not spoken publicly since the press conference following the devastating fire on New Year's Day.

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Crans-Montana mayor apologises to families six months after deadly bar fire
Listening: Crans-Montana mayor apologises to families six months after deadly bar fire
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“On behalf of the local council, I would like to apologise to the families, the victims and their loved ones for the pain and grief they are going through,” said Féraud, visibly moved, before a minute’s silence was observed at the start of the meeting in memory of the New Year’s Eve fire tragedy at the bar Le Constellation. Some 378 people attended the meeting.

“All public premises will be inspected by the end of the year. This is the local council’s response to the shortcomings that have been identified,” promised Patrick Clivaz, the councillor responsible for safety. Fifty-six inspections have already been carried out.

During question time, one resident asked whether citizens should have a say in whether certain councillors remain in office. Another called on the mayor to resign.

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