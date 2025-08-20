Government rejects CHF50 fee for Swiss A&E admissions

Federal Council does not want a fee for emergency hospital admissions Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

A CHF50 fee for Swiss hospital emergency admissions is not necessary, according to the government.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bundesrat will keine Gebühr in Spitalnotaufnahmen Original Read more: Bundesrat will keine Gebühr in Spitalnotaufnahmen

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Parliament is calling for the introduction of the fee for hospital emergency admissions in certain cases. But the government has called for the bill to be rejected.

In principle, it supports the aim of the bill to relieve the burden on hospital emergency departments so that they can fulfil their main task properly. However, the Federal Council believes that the proposed measure will not achieve this goal.

According to the government, the fee would mean additional administrative work and additional costs. Furthermore, the measure is only likely to have a modest impact.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch