Swiss government rejects right-wing initiative to protect borders
The government has said it is against the Swiss People's Party's border protection initiative. It also rejects a counter-proposal to the petition for a referendum entitled "Stop asylum abuse!"
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
At its meeting on Friday, the government decided on its proposal to parliament.
The initiative would be difficult to implement, the government wrote. It would cause high costs as well as considerable burdens for the government, the cantons and the border region. If Switzerland had to terminate the Schengen and Dublin agreements, secondary migration could also increase and internal security would be weakened, it said.
+ Schengen/Dublin accords are ‘positive’ for Switzerland
The initiative from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party calls for systematic border controls and a tightening of asylum law on several points. This includes turning back people at the border who do not fulfil the entry requirements. People who enter Switzerland via a safe third country should not be granted asylum or temporary admission. A maximum of 5,000 applicants per year could now be granted asylum.
If the initiative is accepted, Switzerland would have to renegotiate or terminate international agreements if they are not compatible with the new provisions.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.