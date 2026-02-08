Swiss blaze victim memorial catches fire

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
A fire broke out at a memorial dedicated to the victims of a Swiss bar blaze, before being extinguished.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

The fire brigade quickly brought the blaze under control and no-one was injured. The book of condolences was saved from the flames.

The fire broke out at around 6am on Sunday at the memorial in the Rue Centrale, canton Valais, police announced on the social media platform X.

Forensic inestigators were called to the scene.

According to initial findings, the fire broke out among ​​candles on a table in the centre of the memorial. Arson is not suspected at this time.

The New Year’s Eve fire at Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana claimed 41 lives and left more than a hundred with burn injuries.

