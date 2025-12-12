Swiss politicians call for ban on firecrackers
The Swiss House of Representatives wants to ban firecrackers in Switzerland. On Thursday it adopted a counter-proposal to an initiative limiting fireworks. The use of fireworks and their harmful effects will be regulated in the law on explosives.
The popular initiative calls for greater protection for people, animals and the environment against the noise and emissions caused by fireworks. Certain exceptions would be made for major supra-regional events.
The House of Representatives felt that this went too far. However, by 97 votes to 85, it backed a more flexible counter-proposal aimed at minimising harmful effects.
Fireworks intended exclusively to produce detonations should be banned. The right-wing Swiss People’s Party and the centre-right Radical-Liberal Party opposed both the initiative and the counter-proposal, fearing a loss of Swiss tradition and a reduction in personal responsibility. The matter now goes to the Senate.
Adapted from French by AI/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
