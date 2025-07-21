Public transport in Geneva faces calls for overhaul

Public transport services in Greater Geneva must better meet needs, say the transport and environment association (ATE) and the Rail Dauphiné Savoie Léman (ARDSL), which have drawn up a review of the situation, calling in particular for the Léman Express timetable to be extended.

“We need to move beyond the view that journeys in neighbouring France are made by car to a P+R [park and ride] and then by public transport to the centre of Geneva. It must be possible to make the entire journey by public transport,” Caroline Marti, president of ATE Geneva, told the media on Monday.

Marti was speaking at the publication of the study “Public transport in Greater Geneva and neighbouring areas”.

Only half of all Léman Express journeys are between home and work.

According to Pascal Vuichard, a member of the ATE Geneva committee, earlier and later trains would make it possible to improve services with limited resources and in the short term. The new line between Geneva and Lausanne would also allow the RER to be used to full capacity.

