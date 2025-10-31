Former US ambassador pessimistic about tariff breakthrough

Suzi LeVine with her husband and Barack Obama. Keystone-SDA

The former US ambassador to Switzerland, Suzi LeVine, does not believe that US punitive tariffs on Swiss products will be lowered any time soon. "Something dramatic would have to happen," she said in an interview with CH Media on Friday.

At the same time, LeVine sees the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos as a potential opportunity for new talks. “With the WEF, Switzerland has a stage – and Trump loves stages,” she said. Switzerland is also the largest gold processor in the world, she added. “Perhaps this offers opportunities to negotiate creatively without betraying values.”

LeVine advised Switzerland to maintain its moral compass, focus on human rights and the rule of law and diversify its economic relations. Partnerships between cantons and US states could currently be more viable than national agreements.

New US ambassador Callista Gingrich

Suzi LeVine was ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein from 2014 to 2017 under US President Barack Obama. The new US ambassador, Callista Gingrich, presented her credentials to Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter last week. She will represent the interests of the US in Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

“Given her boss, I suspect that there are many issues on which she and I disagree,” said LeVine in the interview. “But since she has Swiss roots and is clearly excited about her role here, there are probably some areas where we agree,” she added.

