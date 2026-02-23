Uri: Franz Weber Foundation feels ‘vindicated’ in marina project

Franz Weber Foundation feels "vindicated" in the Uri marina project Keystone-SDA

The Franz Weber Foundation has welcomed the government's stance on the planned harbour project on the Isleten peninsula in canton Uri, central Switzerland. It is calling for a fresh start and is offering to enter into a dialogue with the canton, it said on Monday.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Franz Weber-Stiftung fühlt sich im Urner Marina-Projekt “bestätigt” Original Read more: Franz Weber-Stiftung fühlt sich im Urner Marina-Projekt “bestätigt”

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Federal Office for Spatial Development has clearly stated that the project with an artificial harbour would “seriously impair” the protected landscape on Lake Uri and is not eligible for approval, the press release stated.

Around a week-and-a-half ago, a preliminary assessment report by the federal government deemed the project with hotels, bungalows, boat moorings and the upgrading of the lakeshore in its “current form” to be unrealisable.

Egyptian investor Samih Sawiris wants to realise a hotel with 50 rooms and 30 hotel flats in the three- to four-star range as well as 70 flats and seven bungalows on the Isleten. His plans became known as the “Marina project”.

+ Uri voters clear path for hotel and marina complex in central Switzerland

The foundation had already warned of the impact on nature and the landscape in an open letter in 2022. According to the Federal Office for Spatial Development, the fact that the landside boat harbour had to be completely dispensed with was in line with its “core demand”.

In the statement, the Franz Weber Foundation calls for a “new direction” for the development of the Isleten. The aim must be to develop solutions “that are economically viable and environmentally and ecologically responsible”, it said.

+ Remembering Franz Weber

Adapted from German by AI/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories