Major sexual assault case in France reveals offences committed in Switzerland

French judiciary seeks witnesses after abuse accusation Keystone-SDA

A 79-year-old Frenchman has been charged with the alleged sexual assault of 89 minors in France and other countries. Some of the offences were committed in Switzerland, the Grenoble public prosecutor's office announced.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Französische Justiz sucht Zeugen nach Missbrauchs-Anklage Original Read more: Französische Justiz sucht Zeugen nach Missbrauchs-Anklage

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The number of victims was determined on the basis of recordings that the septuagenarian had saved on a USB stick. They described sexual acts with minors between the ages of 13 and 17, as the Grenoble public prosecutor Etienne Manteaux explained to the media on Tuesday.

In addition to France and Switzerland, the offences are said to have been committed in Germany, Morocco, Niger, Algeria, the Philippines, India, Colombia and New Caledonia, where the man worked as an educator.

The USB stick had been discovered by the man’s nephew, who had asked “questions about his uncle’s love and sex life”, according to the public prosecutor. It was extensive material, he specified. The public prosecutor called on witnesses to come forward “so that other possible victims can come forward”.

During questioning, the man also admitted that he had suffocated his mother, who was suffering from terminal cancer, in 1970. He had also killed his 92-year-old aunt in the same way in 1990.

Translated from French by AI/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories