Swiss pharma company Galenica to cut up to 170 jobs at Bichsel

Galenica: up to 170 jobs cut at Bichsel Keystone-SDA

Swiss drug wholesaler and pharmacy operator Galenica is to cease pharmaceutical production at its subsidiary Bichsel by the end of the year, citing a lack of competitiveness. This measure will result in the loss of up to 170 jobs by the end of 2026.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Galenica: jusqu’à 170 emplois supprimés chez Bichsel Original Read more: Galenica: jusqu’à 170 emplois supprimés chez Bichsel

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

A consultation procedure is scheduled for mid-March. Galenica says it is examining “options for maintaining employment within the Group”. However, if redundancies are necessary, a redundancy programme will be implemented, including financial support and professional reorientation.

In future, the subsidiary will focus on homecare services, while the Grosse Apotheke Dr G. Bichsel pharmacy in Interlaken will continue to operate under the Amavita banner, the Bern-based group said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Various measures aimed at improving results have not had sufficient effect in recent years,” the group said, adding that it had “examined scenarios”, including major investments or the construction of a new building.

According to Galenica, “no scenario can guarantee the long-term future of production” and, given the state of the site, “a sale is not possible”.

+ Swiss pharma giant Novartis to cut over 500 jobs at Stein plant

In anticipation of the closure of production, “Bichsel will continue to supply its customers during the transitional phase and will help them find other suppliers”.

Exceptional restructuring costs are estimated at CHF35-40 million ($45-51 million), most of which will have to be booked in the first half of the year. They include in particular CHF17-19 million in value adjustments on inventories and tangible fixed assets.

Operating profit (Ebit) at Group level should benefit from these measures to the tune of CHF3 million a year from 2027.

The manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of pharmaceutical and medical products, founded in 1948, is based in Interlaken in canton Bern. It was acquired by Galenica in 2019. In October 2025, Galenica combined the homecare expertise of its Homecare Bichsel and Lifestage Solutions subsidiaries.

Galenica, which employs 8,000 people, posted sales of CHF4.14 billion last year, driven in particular by robust demand for GLP-1-based metabolic therapies and dietary supplements.

Join the debate:

External Content

Adapted from French by AI/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories