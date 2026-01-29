The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
The minimum wage in the Swiss canton of Geneva is having a "positive" and "substantial" effect on the lowest paid employees, according to a study.

Geneva minimum wage raises bar for less well-off
Two years after its launch in 2020, the proportion of salaries below the minimum wage had fallen from 7.4% to 4%.

+ Swiss cantons push on with minimum wage despite national setback

This report is the fourth and final in a study commissioned by the Department of the Economy and Employment from the Geneva School of Management and the University of Geneva.

It confirms that women are the winners, with the proportion of private-sector salaries below the minimum wage falling from 10.7% to 5.3%.

The figure for men has fallen from 5% to 3%. The average pay gap in relation to the legal minimum has also narrowed considerably, from 14% to 6.9%.

The report also shows that the minimum wage has had no significant effect on unemployment.

Swiss Politics

Geneva to introduce minimum wage

This content was published on Voters in canton Geneva have approved a proposal to introduce a statutory minimum salary of CHF23 ($24.8) per hour.

Read more: Geneva to introduce minimum wage

