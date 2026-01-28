Greenland tensions spark economic pessimism among Swiss analysts

Greenland crisis causes pessimism among analysts Keystone-SDA

A key indicator of the Swiss economy slipped into negative territory in January, likely dragged down by the Greenland crisis.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Grönlandkrise sorgt bei Analysten für Pessimismus Original Read more: Grönlandkrise sorgt bei Analysten für Pessimismus

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The UBS CFA indicator dropped to -4.7 points in January, down from +6.0 in December, the bank said on Wednesday. UBS produces the monthly index with the CFA Society Switzerland, based on a survey of financial analysts.

+ Swiss stock market jolted by Greenland tensionsExternal link

Last year, the index plunged deep into negative territory amid US President Donald Trump’s policies, but returned to positive levels after the tariff deal in November.

UBS said the latest drop into negative territory was also likely linked to Trump. The survey was carried out at a time when tensions over Greenland were escalating, raising the risk of higher US tariffs on some European countries. Those discussions appear to have dampened analysts’ sentiment.

More

More Swiss democracy Swiss lawmakers form Swiss-Greenland friendship group This content was published on Swiss parliamentarians found Swiss-Greenland friendship group. Read more: Swiss lawmakers form Swiss-Greenland friendship group

The index is calculated from the difference between analysts expecting the economic outlook to improve (18.6%) and those predicting it will worsen (23.3%). Most of the 42 respondents, however, expected no change in the overall situation.

Key interest rate expected to remain at 0%

The analysts were also asked for their specific Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecasts. On average, they expect growth of 1.1% this year, rising to 1.3% in 2027. “At those levels, economic growth would remain below its long‑term average,” UBS said.

+ WEF: Switzerland treads carefully with Trump as tariff deal looms

Almost 90% of those surveyed also expect inflation to stay between 0% and 1% in 2026, with a slight rise to an average of 0.4%, up from 0.2% last year. As a result, three‑quarters of the analysts believe the Swiss National Bank will leave its key interest rate unchanged at 0% in 2026, according to the statement.

The survey was conducted between January 15 and 21.

Translated from German by AI/sp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories

In compliance with the JTI standards More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative