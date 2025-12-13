Have you got a nickname? How did you get it? Do you like it?

Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

I write articles on the Swiss Abroad and “Swiss Oddities” as well as weekly briefings and press reviews. I also translate, edit and sub-edit articles for the English department and do voiceover work for videos. Born in London, I have a degree in German/Linguistics and was a journalist at The Independent before moving to Bern in 2005. I speak all three official Swiss languages and enjoy travelling the country and practising them, above all in pubs, restaurants and gelaterias.