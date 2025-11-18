Swiss healthcare expenditure set to approach CHF110bn by 2027
Health spending in Switzerland will reach almost CHF110 billion ($138 billion) in 2027, according to the latest KOF forecasts. It will pass CHF100 billion this year, up 3.7% on 2024.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Healthcare costs will continue to rise at a faster rate than in the past, according to the federal technology institute ETH Zurich’s economic research centre (KOF) on Tuesday. For 2025, this expenditure is estimated at CHF102 billion.
+ Is there an answer to Switzerland’s spiralling healthcare costs?
Next year, it is expected to rise by 3.6% to almost CHF106 billion. For 2027, spending will reach CHF109.6 billion (+3.5% year-on-year), according to the KOF forecasts published each autumn. Long-term care is the main cost driver.
+ Swiss Abroad health insurance: the options
Expenditure growth is not expected to slow down, as consumption of healthcare services is increasing, writes the KOF. Over the period 2024-2027, the average annual increase is expected to be 3.9%, compared with 3.1% over the previous ten years.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.