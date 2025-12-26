Homes of right-wing politicians vandalised in Zurich
According to the Swiss People's Party, unknown persons painted slogans at the entrances homes of its Zurich politicians. Those affected have reportedly filed a criminal complaint.
Zurich city police confirmed at least one such case on Friday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. It was not yet possible to provide any details.
Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The Swiss People’s Party’s Zurich cantonal and city branches had previously publicised the acts of vandalism in a joint communiqué. So far, they are aware of paint attacks on the residences of cantonal parliamentarian Lorenz Habicher and the president of the party’s Kreis 3 branch, Stefan Deul. The acts of vandalism were committed on Christmas Day.
In the statement, the party blamed left-wing extremists for the offences and claimed that the aim was to intimidate party officials and members. It called on the police to crack down on vandals and for the city government to condemn the offences.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
