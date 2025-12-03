How solar systems can produce more electricity in winter
Solar systems that are kept free of snow by reverse-flow heating supply significantly more energy in winter, Swiss research shows.
Researchers at the Graubünden University of Applied Sciences (UAS) found that every kilowatt hour invested results in five kilowatt hours more solar power.
As many roofs in snowy regions such as canton Graubünden are covered in snow for months on end, producing electricity from solar systems in these regions is a challenge, according to the UAS.
Researchers in Davos therefore spent several years testing whether the snow could be efficiently removed by heating the photovoltaic modules using reverse current. Electricity is supplied to heat the modules and enable the snow to slide off in a targeted manner.
The project analysed the energy balance of reverse flow heating based on measurements in Davos in the winter of 2024/2025 and historical weather data. Further data will now be analysed this winter in order to evaluate the optimal heating time, among other things.
