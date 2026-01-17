Hundreds join anti-WEF protest march in Switzerland

Slogans such as "Democracy rather than WEF dictatorship" and "Democracy rather than oligarchy" were visible on the placards of demonstrators. Keystone-SDA

Around 600 opponents of the World Economic Forum (WEF) have joined a two-day protest march to Davos, which will host the WEF annual meeting next week.

Keystone-SDA

Around 600 people set off from Küblis in southeastern Switzerland on Saturday for the mountain resort of Davos. Protesters called for an end to capitalism and the wars that are accelerating climate change, and for a democratisation of the economy based on needs.

Slogans such as “Democracy rather than WEF dictatorship” and “Democracy rather than oligarchy” were visible on placards.

According to a spokesperson for the march, the participation of US President Donald Trump at next week’s WEF meeting has made the protest even more important.

‘WEF has lost its raison d’être’

African activist Massa Koné is taking part in the protest during his first visit to Switzerland.

“The WEF has lost its raison d’être. Poverty and inequality are on the rise throughout the world,” he told the Keystone-ATS news agency. The Malian farmer and lawyer is known for his international commitment to the rights of farmers and local communities.

+ The Davos set in decline: can the World Economic Forum save itself?

Switzerland is committed to Africa but is also home to companies that are criticised around the world for their potential exploitation, he commented.

“It’s a dilemma. Switzerland must set clear conditions for people wishing to invest their money in the country and demand respect for human rights,” said Koné.

Maeva Strub, a spokesperson for the “Strike-WEF” collective, said it was important to have participants like Massa Koné on the march. This shows that the objective of creating a global voice against the WEF has been achieved, she said.

Around half the demonstrators were from Switzerland, while others had come from England, Spain, South and West Africa, and Germany.

“The decisions taken at the WEF are undemocratic, because they are taken without taking into account the people and their interests,” said Strub.

Anti-Trump slogans

The most virulent criticism on Saturday was directed at Donald Trump. One demonstrator had dressed up as the US president and wore a “MAGA” cap with the modified inscription “Make World Wars Great Again”. On another sign, a woman had stuck a swastika with American flags and the slogan “New McDonald Trump-Burger eat the poor”.

On a sign featuring an ibex, an elderly activist had written in Romansh: “The ibex would be very happy if Trump were in prison”.

The march organisers say Trump’s presence in Davos next week had definitely given the demonstration a boost. Last year, 400 people took part in a similar protest march. On Sunday, the protesters are due to arrive in Davos, which is hosting the annual meeting. There they will join an authorised anti-WEF demonstration organised by the youth section of the left-wing Social Democratic Party.

Adapted from German by AI/sb

