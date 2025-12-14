Hundreds protest in Bern over Swiss government spending cuts
Hundreds of people gathered on Bern’s Bundesplatz on Saturday afternoon to protest against federal austerity measures and plans to increase defence spending.
The demonstration, organised by the Young Communists, had been authorised by the authorities.
Criticism focused on a package of measures aimed at saving up to CHF3 billion ($3.7 billion) a year in the coming years. Protesters condemned what they called “drastic cuts”.
The cuts would hit areas such as social services, culture, education, public transport and the environment. One speaker warned that university tuition fees could rise sharply, undermining the principle of equal opportunities.
At the same time, Switzerland plans to pour billions into the army and, like other countries, step up rearmament. Protesters argued that the costs of “militarisation and maintaining the capitalist order” would once again fall on ordinary people, with the most vulnerable bearing the cost.
They also called for scrapping the debt brake, guarantees of free or at least affordable public transport and and a greater say for the public in decisions on government spending.
