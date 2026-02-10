The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Crans-Montana officer cites IT changes for delayed fire safety checks

Inadequate controls of fire protection standards: Canton Valais reacts
Inadequate controls of fire protection standards: Canton Valais reacts

The lack of fire safety checks in the bar Le Constellation, which was the site of a deadly fire on New Year's Eve, can be explained primarily by a change in the IT system according to statements by the Crans-Montana safety officer.

Crans-Montana officer cites IT changes for delayed fire safety checks
For the safety officer, who has been in office since May 2024, the problem lies in a change to the system for managing tasks and deadlines. This situation has made his job more difficult and contributed to delays in fire safety inspections, he told the public prosecutor’s office on Friday. This information from Swiss public radio and television (RTS) in French-speaking Switzerland was confirmed to Keystone-SDA news agency by a source familiar with the case.

+ Former Crans-Montana safety officer questioned by prosecutors

The software used from 2009 to 2022 was developed for the Valais fire services, the canton of Valais told Keystone-SDA. “Subsequently, several municipalities used this provider’s IT solution for specific tasks, in particular for fire safety checks. It was not up to the canton to intervene in these business relationships.”

