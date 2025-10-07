Jérémy Desbraux named Gault-Millau chef of the year
The Chef of the Year 2026 of the Gault-Millau gastronomic guide comes from French-speaking Switzerland. The honour goes to 39-year-old Jérémy Desbraux of the Maison Wenger in Le Noirmont, canton Jura.
This is the second time the award has come to the Jura location. In 1997 Gault-Millau honoured Georges Wenger, the organisation said in a statement on Monday.
Desbraux gives confidence to the region’s producers and does an excellent job, the statement says. The restaurant and hotel have been lovingly renovated, it added. The gastronomic side received 18 points.
Before arriving at the Maison Wenger, Desbraux worked for several years for Franck Giovannini at the renowned Hôtel de Ville in Crissier, canton Vaud.
This year Gault-Millau awarded the top rating of 19 points seven times. The prestigious club was joined by Marco Campanella from the Eden Roc in Ascona, who works at the Tschuggen Grand Hotel in Arosa in winter. The other six top rated chefs are Tanja Grandits (Basel), Peter Knogl (Basel), Franck Giovannini (Crissier), Andreas Caminada (Fürstenau, Graubünden), Philippe Chevrier (Satigny, Geneva) and Heiko Nieder (Zurich).
