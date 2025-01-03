Jungfrau Railways takes over a million guests to the Jungfraujoch

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
The Jungfrau Railway Group broke the million mark in passengers for the second year in a row in 2024.

The mountain railway company also transported more guests to the Jungfraujoch than before the coronavirus pandemic. The new winter season also got off to a good start.

A total of 1.06 million guests were transported to the Jungfraujoch last year, the company announced on Friday. This is 5.1% more than in the previous year.

The year 2019 – the last before the coronavirus pandemic – was also exceeded by a wafer-thin 0.2%. The First and Harder cable cars and the Lauterbrunnen-Mürren mountain railroad set new records for the so-called “adventure mountains”.

Record start to the winter season

According to the company, the start to the 2024/25 winter season was “the best in history”. The season started on November 30 and winter sports operations have been open continuously since December 14.

By the end of 2024, the Jungfrau Ski Region had recorded 218,500 “skier visits” or first-time visitors. This exceeded the record figure from the previous year by 5.1%.

The Jungfrau Railway Group will publish its revenue and profit figures for the 2024 financial year on April 3, 2025.

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

