The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Swiss economic forecast improves despite tariffs

KOF: despite duties, economic situation in Switzerland improves
KOF: despite duties, economic situation in Switzerland improves Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss economic forecast improves despite tariffs
Listening: Swiss economic forecast improves despite tariffs

The Swiss economy is once again looking to the future with optimism despite the tariffs imposed by United States President Donald Trump.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The business situation improved markedly in October, according to the business trend indicator calculated by the ETH Zurich’s Centre for Economic Research (KOF).

The indicator has once again reached the level of July, i.e. the level prior to the US tariff increase on Swiss imports, KOF indicated in a note today.

Business forecasts for the next six months have also become more optimistic again. “Overall, expectations have never been so positive since the beginning of the year. The Swiss economy is regaining momentum,’ said KOF. The recovery is particularly evident in the industrial sector.

More

Translated from Italian by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR