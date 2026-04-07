Salmonella-infected Swiss cheese dairy remains closed
It is not yet known how long the salmonella-infected Landbrügg cheese dairy in Schüpfheim, canton Lucerne, will remain closed. According to the cantonal authorities, this is being examined as part of its enforcement activities.
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The salmonella outbreak became known on April 3, following a product recall by major distributors Coop and Migros. As the deputy cantonal chemist for Lucerne, Susanne Losio, told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA on Tuesday, the Department of Food Inspection and Consumer Protection was informed on Thursday of the suspicion that cheese could be contaminated with salmonella.
The suspicion was confirmed by analyses on Friday, she explained. As a result, a product recall was immediately initiated in collaboration with the companies and enforcement authorities involved. Any further measures are the subject of ongoing investigations.
+ Consumers are still buying food which makes them sick. How come?
According to its website, the Landbrügg cheese dairy has been in existence since 1894. In 2020, the production of Emmentaler cheese was discontinued and a business was set up to produce specialities with local milk.
Salmonella is bacteria that can cause foodborne infections. Infection often leads to diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fever and vomiting. They are particularly dangerous for people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women, children and the elderly, as serious complications can occur in severe cases.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
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