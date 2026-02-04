Report calls for racism-tainted Lausanne police to reform
An investigation into a Lausanne police force racism scandal has recommended reforms to policing in the Swiss city.
Lausanne city has released the findings of two reports that focus on police force culture.
An anonymous external hotline, set up last October, has brought to light “reports of discriminatory messages and sexist situations”, according to the Lausanne authorities. There were also reports of unfair dismissals and discriminatory treatment.
The report by former Neuchâtel police commander André Duvillard also reveals a number of malfunctions. His analysis, which has yet to be examined in detail, stresses in particular “the need to strengthen the managerial, social and ethical dimensions of police work”.
The municipality has identified three priority areas of work: the analysis and prioritisation of missions, the institutional culture and the modification of behaviour based on a code of ethics.
Four Lausanne police officers suspended over racist messages
Adapted from French by AI/mga
