Lindt & Sprüngli boosts sales thanks to aggressive pricing

Lindt & Sprüngli continues to grow in 2025 thanks to substantial price increases Keystone-SDA

Lindt & Sprüngli sold less chocolate in 2025, but the luxury chocolate manufacturer was able to increase sales thanks to an aggressive pricing strategy.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Lindt & Sprüngli wächst dank satten Preiserhöhungen auch 2025 Original Read more: Lindt & Sprüngli wächst dank satten Preiserhöhungen auch 2025

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, the Kilchberg-based company increased its sales of Lindor balls, pralines, chocolate bunnies and Dubai chocolate by 8.2% to CHF5.92 billion ($7.42 billion) last year. This is the third time in the company’s history that the CHF5 billion mark has been surpassed. Currencies reduced the result by 3.9%.

In organic terms, i.e. excluding currency effects, growth was 12.4%. This was mainly due to substantial price increases of 19% to compensate for high cocoa prices. The continuing global trend towards high-quality products and premiumisation as well as the worldwide launch of Lindt Dubai Style Chocolate also drove the business, Lindt wrote.

+ Rollercoaster cocoa prices remain high

Expectations exceeded

According to Lindt, the volume of chocolate sold in the industry declined. However, significantly higher prices more than made up for the decline.

“Consumers continue to yearn for quality, for moments of happiness, for a small, special treat – and as a premium brand, we cater to this demand,” Lindt & Sprüngli CEO Adalbert Lechner said in the press release.

Lindt did not provide any information on the volume in Tuesday’s press release. However, Lechner had stated in an interview in December that price increases and volume decreases for the year as a whole would be higher than the 15.8% and 4.6% respectively in the first half of the year.

With the figures presented, Lindt is above the target of 9% to 11% for the important organic growth, which was only raised in the summer. Analysts surveyed by the news agency AWP had expected an average growth rate of just 11.5%. In the previous year, organic growth was 7.8%.

+ How much more are you willing to pay for Swiss chocolate?

Growth varied from region to region. Europe showed the strongest momentum with organic sales growth of 15.3%, while North America grew by 8.9% despite a difficult environment and significantly accelerated its growth rate in the second half of the year. The “Rest of the world” region also recorded double-digit growth of 11.7%, driven by strong growth in several key markets.

Margin increase expected

Profit and margin figures have not yet been announced. They will follow together with the detailed figures on March 10. However, Lindt stated in the press release that it was confident of achieving an operating profit margin (EBIT) of at least 16% (previous year: 15.6%).

Lindt & Sprüngli expects the operating margin (EBIT) to increase at the lower end of the range of 20 to 40 basis points in 2025. From 2026, the group confirms its medium to long-term targets with organic sales growth of 6% to 8% and an annual margin improvement of 20 to 40 basis points.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

