Swiss company Meyer Burger goes bust

Meyer Burger at the end credits Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

In its present form the Swiss photovoltaic specialist Meyer Burger is now a memory. In the US, production has been stopped and 280 employees laid off. For the German subsidiaries – with over 600 employees – insolvency proceedings have been filed.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Meyer Burger ai titoli di coda Original Read more: Meyer Burger ai titoli di coda

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This could bring 70 years of industrial history to an end. Today the once booming share was suspended on the Swiss stock exchange. In 2011 the market value was around CHF2.1 billion ($2.6 billion), lately it was only CHF24 million.

Currently only the Swiss unit in Thun, canton Bern, with 60 employees remains.

+ Meyer Burger replaces top management and cuts 200 jobs

Without any more operational activities it is only a question of monetising the assets, i.e. any assets owned by the company, wrote the Zurich Cantonal Bank in an analysis published on Monday. With a net debt of over CHF400 million, creditors are likely to suffer losses and shareholders will be left empty-handed.

The Thun-based company itself announced at the weekend that it would ask for an extension of the deadline to submit financial data for 2024, in light of ongoing discussions on financing the restructuring. The previous deadline expired on Saturday.

Meyer Burger was founded in 1953 and has been active in the solar market for 40 years, a sector made very difficult in Europe due to competition from China.

+ China’s solar dominance will ‘push countries to adopt clean technologies’

Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.