Nestlé carrying out ‘largest product recall in its history’
With its worldwide recall of infant formula, Nestlé is carrying out the largest product recall in its history, according to the Austrian authorities. More than ten factories are involved.
Nestlé, contacted by the AWP agency, has not confirmed this.
“In total, the recall concerns more than 800 products from more than ten Nestlé factories. This is the largest product recall in the company’s history,” according to a press release from the Austrian Federal Ministry of Health, relayed by the NGO Foodwatch in Austria and in France.
+ Nestlé recalls BEBA and Alfamino infant milk in Switzerland
The Swiss food giant has a factory at Konolfingen in canton Bern, which specialises in infant nutrition and produces the BEBA Bio and Alfamino brands. Nestlé also has a factory at Boué, in northern France, which produces Guigoz and Nidal formulas. In Germany, the group produces BEBA milks at the Biessenhofen factory in Bavaria. The alert originated from a self-check carried out at the Nunspeet plant in the Netherlands, east of Amsterdam.
