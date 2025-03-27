The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

Fatal Swiss ski touring accidents reach five-year peak

More fatal ski touring accidents than at any time in the last five years
Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Fatal Swiss ski touring accidents reach five-year peak
Listening: Fatal Swiss ski touring accidents reach five-year peak

The 28 fatal accidents on Swiss ski tours last winter was the highest number of deaths in five years.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The number of emergencies in the Swiss Alps also rose slightly according to the mountain emergency statistics of the Swiss Alpine Club.

The winter of 2023/24 was characterised by an above-average amount of snow at higher altitudes, while lower regions remained snow-poor due to the warm weather.

The better snow conditions than in the previous year led to increased activity in snow sports, which was reflected in the number of emergencies, the Swiss Alpine Club (SAC) reported on Thursday. Ski tourers and off-piste skiers were particularly affected.

A total of 3,570 people found themselves in an emergency situation in the Swiss mountains last year, SAC reported. Although the number was slightly higher than the previous year, it was also slightly lower than the figures for 2021 and 2022.

In mountain sports in the narrower sense, a total of 111 people lost their lives in 93 accidents, according to the report. The proportion of foreign casualties fell compared to the previous year, but was still high at almost 50%.

Last summer, 36 people also lost their lives while hiking in the mountains. According to SAC, this was the lowest number in ten years. However, mountain hikers and climbers had to be rescued more frequently due to blockages or exhaustion.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

News

Trio of banks around UBS defend themselves in vain against multi-million fine

EU court maintains fine against UBS

This content was published on UBS, the Italian UniCredit and the Japanese bank Nomura have unsuccessfully defended themselves against a multi-million fine in the legal dispute over illegal collusion in the trading of government bonds.

Read more: EU court maintains fine against UBS

