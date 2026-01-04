Swiss government announces national day of mourning for Crans-Montana fire victims
The Swiss government, in collaboration with the churches, is planning a day of national mourning on January 9 for those who perished in the bar fire in Crans-Montana on New Year's Eve.
The news was announced by Swiss president Guy Parmelin on Sunday in an interview with the SonntagsBlick. Church bells will ring at 2pm on Friday throughout Switzerland as a further sign of national solidarity. There will also be a minute’s silence at that time, according to Parmelin.
“In this moment of reflection, all the people of Switzerland can personally remember the victims of the disaster,” he said.
The minute’s silence and the ringing of the church bells will take place at the same time as the funeral ceremony in Crans-Montana. An official commemoration ceremony in honour of the victims of the fire is planned for January 9, the municipality stated on its website. The Swiss president will attend the ceremony along with other government ministers.
Swiss bar fire likely started by sparklers on champagne bottles, says prosecutor
Adapted from French by DeepL/ac
