The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

Swiss government announces national day of mourning for Crans-Montana fire victims

Confederation plans national day of mourning on 9 January
Confederation plans national day of mourning on 9 January Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss government announces national day of mourning for Crans-Montana fire victims
Listening: Swiss government announces national day of mourning for Crans-Montana fire victims

The Swiss government, in collaboration with the churches, is planning a day of national mourning on January 9 for those who perished in the bar fire in Crans-Montana on New Year's Eve.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The news was announced by Swiss president Guy Parmelin on Sunday in an interview with the SonntagsBlick. Church bells will ring at 2pm on Friday throughout Switzerland as a further sign of national solidarity. There will also be a minute’s silence at that time, according to Parmelin.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“In this moment of reflection, all the people of Switzerland can personally remember the victims of the disaster,” he said.

The minute’s silence and the ringing of the church bells will take place at the same time as the funeral ceremony in Crans-Montana. An official commemoration ceremony in honour of the victims of the fire is planned for January 9, the municipality stated on its website. The Swiss president will attend the ceremony along with other government ministers.

More

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR