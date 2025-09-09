Novartis acquires Tourmaline Bio from the US

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis is buying in the United States. The biopharmaceutical company Tourmaline Bio is to be acquired for around $1.4 billion (CHF1.1 billion).

Novartis is offering $48 per share in cash, it said in a statement on Tuesday. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Tourmaline Bio has developed Pacibekitug, a promising monoclonal antibody against systemic inflammation, a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease. The drug is already in advanced Phase 2 trials.

+ How Novartis got ahead on ‘incredible’ cancer breakthrough

According to the press release, Novartis is thus likely to acquire a phase 3-capable product that complements its own portfolio in the field of cardiovascular diseases.

