Novartis revenues slowed in last quarter of 2025
Novartis revenues slowed to a standstill in the final quarter of 2025. The Swiss pharmaceutical firm presents a mixed outlook for the current year.
Novartis sales grew just 1% year-on-year to $13.3 billion in the last three months of 2025. At constant exchange rates, this represents a 1% decrease. The pace of revenue growth has slowed considerably after double-digit growth in each of the first two quarters.
For the full year 2025, Novartis generated sales of CHF54.5 billion (+8%). The company achieved the net growth in the high single-digit percentage range forecast by management.
The bottom line was an annual profit of CHF14 billion after just under CHF12 billion in 2024.
Shareholders will receive an increased dividend of CHF 3.70 from CHF 3.50.
In the current year, Novartis management is aiming for sales growth in the low single-digit percentage range at constant exchange rates. Core operating profit is expected to decline in the low single-digit percentage range.
