Nuclear weapons spending exceeded $100 billion for first time

It spends more than all the other nuclear players combined, more than $56 billion. China follows with $12.5 billion, ahead of the British at just over $10 billion, who move up to third place.
The private sector has won at least $43.5 billion in contracts, while those in progress are worth at least $463 billion. New arrangements reached at least $20 billion last year.
Over five years, spending by the nine states officially equipped with this weaponry totalled almost $416 billion, an increase of 47%. ICAN repeats that the $100 billion spent last year could have been used to combat climate change and the loss of biodiversity, or for health.
At a time when the UN is increasingly facing liquidity problems, the amount would have paid for the organisation’s budget almost 30 times over.
Nearly 100 countries have signed or are party to the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty. Despite Parliament’s request, Switzerland is still not one of them.
The Alliance for a Nuclear Weapons Ban has launched a popular initiative for Switzerland to join the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.
