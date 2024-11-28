Swiss organ transplants reached record level in 2023

Organ transplants reached record level in 2023

The number of organ transplants reached a record high last year in Switzerland. Some 661 people were hospitalised for an organ transplant, a fifth more than the average for the previous three years.

With 372 cases, kidney transplants were the most common organ transplants, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Thursday. There were also 138 liver transplants, 69 lung transplants and 63 heart transplants.

Two thirds of the people who received an organ were men. There were 14 children under the age of 15 among the organ recipients. The annual cost of transplants is estimated at CHF76 million.

