Swiss parliament tightens screws on “problem” wolves
In future, so-called "problem wolves" in a pack should be shot in Switzerland all year round, not just from June 1 to January 31, according to parliament.
The House of Representatives adopted a corresponding motion, which the Senate had already approved in September. It will now be passed on to the Federal Council for implementation.
The motion argues that it is “inconceivable” that it is necessary to wait a long time at the beginning of the year before “measures” can be taken against “problem wolves” in the event of attacks on livestock.
A majority of 109 parliamentarians shared this opinion. A minority of 76 agreed with the Federal Council, which had pointed out that hunting legislation had only just been revised.
The new provisions should be applied first before any further adjustments are considered, the government had advised.
Wolves in Switzerland: cull or protect?
