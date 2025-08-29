Swiss political parties report income of CHF22.4 million for 2024
Ten parties reported income totalling CHF22.4 million ($28 million) for 2024, less than in the 2023 election year. Most of the income was received by the left-wing Social Democratic Party. The reports are based on the regulations for transparency in political financing.
The Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO) published the income reported by ten parties on Friday. These were lower than those of 2023, a federal election year. At that time, the parties reported income totalling CHF26.3 million.
The Social Democrats reported the highest total income at CHF8.2 million. The centre-right Radical-Liberal Party reported CHF3.4 million, the right-wing Swiss People’s Party CHF2.8 million and the Centre Party CHF2.6 million. The largest parties all reported lower income than in the previous year.
The left-wing Green Party reported CHF1.8 million and the centrist Liberal Green Party CHF1.2 million. The Federal Democratic Union, the Protestant Party, the Mouvement Citoyens Genevois (MCG) and the Lega dei Ticinesi reported receipts of less than CHF1 million.
