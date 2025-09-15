Police arrest 20 thieves and pickpockets in Swiss tourism hotspots

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Generated with artificial intelligence.
There has been an increase in pickpocketing and theft during the summer in places heavily frequented by tourists in the Bernese Oberland. The Bernese cantonal police carried out operations and arrested 20 people.

September 15, 2025
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

The operation was carried out in the Interlaken, Grindelwald and Lauterbrunnen regions, as well as at popular tourist attractions such as the Aare Gorge in Meiringen and on the Jungfraujoch.

Several of the people stopped were provisionally arrested and then deported from Switzerland, as the regional public prosecutor’s office and the Bernese cantonal police announced on Monday.

Some people were handed over to the prison system. The police advise people to take special care of valuables in particularly busy places or in crowds.

