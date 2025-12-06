The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Swiss buy 1.7 million Christmas trees every year

Popular tradition: 1.7 million Christmas trees sold every year
Popular tradition: 1.7 million Christmas trees sold every year Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss buy 1.7 million Christmas trees every year
Listening: Swiss buy 1.7 million Christmas trees every year

For many Swiss, the Christmas tree is part of the Christmas tradition. According to the Forest Owners Association, around 1.7 million Christmas trees are sold every year. The Nordmann fir is by far the most popular.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

When buying a Christmas tree, two-thirds of all Swiss people opt for a Nordmann fir, Benno Schmid, head of communications at the Swiss Forest Owners’ Association, told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. Spruce and blue spruce are also popular, the association wrote in a press release at the beginning of December.

Until they are sold, the trees spend around ten years in Christmas tree plantations. There, they are cultivated under professional care into slender and beautifully shaped trees, the forest owners’ association said. The appropriate seeds are needed for this. While the seeds of spruce and blue spruce come from Switzerland, those of the Nordmann fir are often imported from the Caucasus.

Regardless of the origin of the seeds, trees from IG Suisse Christbaum, the umbrella organisation of Swiss Christmas tree producers, are labelled with a Swiss seal of quality if they meet the association’s quality and environmental standards.

More
How sustainable are Christmas trees?

More

How sustainable are Christmas trees in Switzerland?

This content was published on Eco-fir trees are a clear niche in Germany, one of the main suppliers of Christmas trees in Switzerland. Artificial trees are not necessarily sustainable either.

Read more: How sustainable are Christmas trees in Switzerland?

Adapted from German by AI/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR