Pro-Palestine protest in Bern: 18 police officers injured
Eighteen police officers were injured during a pro-Palestinian protest in the Swiss capital Bern on Saturday, according to local police. The unauthorised demonstration descended into serious unrest.
Four officers were taken to hospital for medical checks, police said at a press conference. Their protective gear is believed to have prevented more serious injuries.
Protesters repeatedly tried to break through police barricades, according to officers. Police said they were attacked with construction tools, furniture, stones, fire extinguishers, fireworks and laser pointers. In response, police deployed water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets.
In total, 536 people were processed at police stations before being sent back. One of those detained was already wanted on an arrest warrant.
Police say some of those detained could still face charges.
