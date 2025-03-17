Pro-Russian websites unveil alleged Swiss mercenaries

It is illegal for Swiss citizens to serve in foreign military forces. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Two Swiss nationals accused by pro-Russian websites of fighting alongside Ukrainian troops deny any involvement in the conflict.

4 minutes

RTS

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Patrick Schärrer is among around ten Swiss citizens whose personal data has been released by Russian-linked websites and Telegram accounts that claim to track foreign mercenaries in Ukraine.

+ Swiss fighters join Ukrainian forces

Schärrer, a trained military instructor, denies fighting in Ukraine. His personal data, including photos of him dressed in fatigues, details of his living conditions and professional background, were published at the end of January this year.

The post also refers to a friendship with the brother of Kyiv’s mayor, the famous Ukrainian boxer Vladimir Klitschko. Schärrer says his foundation brought him close to the front lines.

+ Switzerland caught up in Russian propaganda machine

“The photos that were published were not taken in Ukraine or show people other than me,” he told RTS. “I worked in Ukraine during a humanitarian mission that we set up as part of the foundation to train civilians in first aid in war zones.

“We know of at least ten cases where this helped save lives. If anyone has a problem with this activity, they can call me.”

Schärrer says he has been forced to strengthen his security. “When the information came out, I took steps to protect my family and myself. I informed the local police and security services. But I refuse to barricade myself in. I consider it mainly intimidation.”

More

More First Swiss mercenary dies fighting in Ukraine This content was published on For the first time since the start of the Russian invasion in 2022, a Swiss combatant has died on the front in Ukraine. Read more: First Swiss mercenary dies fighting in Ukraine

RTS found dozens of photos published every day online of fighters allegedly active in Ukraine. These posts are embellished with personal information obtained freely online, via cyberattacks, and in some cases, copies of identity documents or phone numbers.

Among those exposed are many South Americans, mainly Colombians. But also British, American, and around 10 Swiss citizens.

The subject is delicate. In Switzerland, mercenary activity is punishable by up to three years’ imprisonment. Pro-Russian websites and accounts that track mercenaries provide forms to facilitate reporting in their home countries.

Threats follow leaks

According to the military justice system in December 2024, 13 proceedings had been opened against Swiss nationals suspected of fighting in Ukraine. But the authorities would not give more information, including the question of whether identities were revealed on pro-Russian websites and accounts.

RTS contacted another Swiss citizen whose name appears on a register of alleged members of the Ukrainian International Legion. He denied being a mercenary. He initially registered on the Legion’s website but did not follow through with actions.

The disclosure of his phone number resulted in numerous hostile messages, as well as death threats, he explains, with supporting evidence.

A pro-Russian website told RTS that it was acting in accordance with a proposal from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev who suggested creating a public and open database to expose Russia’s enemies.

More

More Ukrainian refugees in Europe: a life in limbo This content was published on As international support wanes and living costs rise, many are forced to make an impossible choice. Read more: Ukrainian refugees in Europe: a life in limbo

Adapted from French with DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.