Pro-Russian websites unveil alleged Swiss mercenaries

It is illegal for Swiss citizens to serve in foreign military forces.
It is illegal for Swiss citizens to serve in foreign military forces.
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Two Swiss nationals accused by pro-Russian websites of fighting alongside Ukrainian troops deny any involvement in the conflict.

This content was published on
4 minutes
RTS

Patrick Schärrer is among around ten Swiss citizens whose personal data has been released by Russian-linked websites and Telegram accounts that claim to track foreign mercenaries in Ukraine.

Schärrer, a trained military instructor, denies fighting in Ukraine. His personal data, including photos of him dressed in fatigues, details of his living conditions and professional background, were published at the end of January this year.

The post also refers to a friendship with the brother of Kyiv’s mayor, the famous Ukrainian boxer Vladimir Klitschko. Schärrer says his foundation brought him close to the front lines.

“The photos that were published were not taken in Ukraine or show people other than me,” he told RTS. “I worked in Ukraine during a humanitarian mission that we set up as part of the foundation to train civilians in first aid in war zones.

“We know of at least ten cases where this helped save lives. If anyone has a problem with this activity, they can call me.”

Refuse to be intimidated

Schärrer says he has been forced to strengthen his security. “When the information came out, I took steps to protect my family and myself. I informed the local police and security services. But I refuse to barricade myself in. I consider it mainly intimidation.”

RTS found dozens of photos published every day online of fighters allegedly active in Ukraine. These posts are embellished with personal information obtained freely online, via cyberattacks, and in some cases, copies of identity documents or phone numbers.

Among those exposed are many South Americans, mainly Colombians. But also British, American, and around 10 Swiss citizens.

The subject is delicate. In Switzerland, mercenary activity is punishable by up to three years’ imprisonment. Pro-Russian websites and accounts that track mercenaries provide forms to facilitate reporting in their home countries.

Threats follow leaks

According to the military justice system in December 2024, 13 proceedings had been opened against Swiss nationals suspected of fighting in Ukraine. But the authorities would not give more information, including the question of whether identities were revealed on pro-Russian websites and accounts.

RTS contacted another Swiss citizen whose name appears on a register of alleged members of the Ukrainian International Legion. He denied being a mercenary. He initially registered on the Legion’s website but did not follow through with actions.

The disclosure of his phone number resulted in numerous hostile messages, as well as death threats, he explains, with supporting evidence.

A pro-Russian website told RTS that it was acting in accordance with a proposal from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev who suggested creating a public and open database to expose Russia’s enemies.

Adapted from French with DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most forecasters believe the SNB will deliver a quarter-point interest rate reduction.

SNB interest rate cliffhanger keeps economists guessing

This content was published on Switzerland’s central bank is about to take another cliffhanger decision as officials weigh whether to use up one of their last interest-rate cuts before reaching zero.

Read more: SNB interest rate cliffhanger keeps economists guessing

