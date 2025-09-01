Nine Zurich Rottweiler owners face legal proceedings

The Swiss canton introduced restrictions on owning on the dogs at the beginning of the year.
The proceedings are still ongoing, the veterinary office announced at the request of Keystone-SDA on Monday. It thus confirmed a report by Sonntagsblick. Despite reminders and ultimatums, the individuals had not submitted an application by the end of June. They face penalties for keeping dogs illegally.
According to the veterinary office, 298 Rottweilers are currently registered in the canton of Zurich. The difference can be explained by the fact that the dogs have died, the owners have moved to another canton or have given up their dogs.
The legal challenge to the ban is still pending. The veterinary office confirms that an appeal to the Federal Supreme Court is pending. The Zurich Administrative Court previously ruled in favour of the Health Directorate, albeit by a narrow margin.
The ban on owning the breed without a special license stems from two bite attacks on children by Rottweilers last year. The canton of Zurich introduced the list of banned dogs in response to a fatal attack on a child by several pit bulls in 2005.
