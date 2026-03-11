Swiss Federal Railways reports record passenger numbers in 2025
The Swiss Federal Railways carried a record 1.43 million passengers in 2025.
Despite work underway at some 20,000 construction sites, punctuality on the network improved slightly, and the company says the overhaul of its freight business “remains on track”.
Last year, 94.1% of trains arrived on time, up from 93.2% in 2024,
the Federal Railways said on Wednesday. The company credits the improvement to the new timetable introduced in French‑speaking Switzerland and to grouping maintenance work into planned network shutdowns.
While demand has risen, so too have operating, maintenance and energy costs. The Federal Railways has also reported a drop in revenue from its freight business.
The company posted a profit of CHF496 million ($602 million), almost double the CHF275 million recorded in 2024. However, it says the increase is down to “one-off positive effects” and therefore will not help to reduce its debt.
The Federal Railways still faces several challenges, including delays affecting international services at border stations. The company says safety also remains a “central issue”.
Translated from French by AI/sp
